COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, the third inmate who escaped from Covington County Jail has been arrested in Texas.

Authorities said they were contacted Monday morning by investigators who said Christopher Love was arrested in Houston.

The other two escapees, Dillion Parr and Alex Knight, were captured in January. Investigators said the inmates escaped from the Covington County Jail on January 15.