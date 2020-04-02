Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Covington County leaders issue county-wide curfew

News
Posted: / Updated:

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Covington County Board of Supervisors ordered a nightly curfew beginning Friday, April 3, 2020, in an effort to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The county-wide curfew runs from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. until further notice. It will be enforced by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.

Key exemptions include the following:

  • Medical emergencies
  • Travel to or from approved, essential workplaces
  • Food delivery services

The Covington County Tax Collector’s Office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All other offices in the courthouse and the chancery building will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. People are asked to call the numbers on the doors and follow the instructions given.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories