Covington County leaders issue county-wide curfew

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Covington County Board of Supervisors ordered a nightly curfew beginning Friday, April 3, 2020, in an effort to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The county-wide curfew runs from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. until further notice. It will be enforced by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.

Key exemptions include the following:

Medical emergencies

Travel to or from approved, essential workplaces

Food delivery services

The Covington County Tax Collector’s Office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All other offices in the courthouse and the chancery building will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. People are asked to call the numbers on the doors and follow the instructions given.