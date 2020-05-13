1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Covington County man charged with murder; bond set at $1M

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation has led to an arrest after 20-year-old Dewayne Haynes was found deceased at home.

  • 20-year-old Dewayne Haynes

Early Tuesday morning, Covington County deputies were dispatched to an address in the northeast part of the county in reference to a possible assault.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they encountered the suspect, Zachary Barnes, and arrested him.

Haynes was located in a bedroom at the residence. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and soon pronounced him dead.

Barnes was transported to police custody and later charged with murder. His bond was set at $1,000,000 by Justice Court Judge Bobby Mooney.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories