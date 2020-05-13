Covington County man charged with murder; bond set at $1M

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation has led to an arrest after 20-year-old Dewayne Haynes was found deceased at home.

Early Tuesday morning, Covington County deputies were dispatched to an address in the northeast part of the county in reference to a possible assault.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they encountered the suspect, Zachary Barnes, and arrested him.

Haynes was located in a bedroom at the residence. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and soon pronounced him dead.

Barnes was transported to police custody and later charged with murder. His bond was set at $1,000,000 by Justice Court Judge Bobby Mooney.