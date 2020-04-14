Covington County neighbors unite in storm aftermath

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The recovery process has begun across Mississippi from the Easter tornadoes, including the Covington County community.

In the aftermath of the storms, people are coming together to clean up and help the community they love. Neighbors feel blessed to be alive after the storms blew their homes to pieces.

Jamie Moulds said , “It’s emotional when you pull up and you know everything is gone, and you come home to nothing. The good Lord blessed us to get out of there.”

The Ainsworth family lives off of Watts Street. The roof was ripped off of their home on Sunday.

Debra Ainsworth said, “We have no plans at this moment and don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring. We just take it one minute at a time. I can’t look forward into the future yet.”

For neighbors on Watts Streets, volunteers from out of town dropped off food and supplies to help people rebuild.