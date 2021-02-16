Covington County neighbors wait for power to be restored

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Neighbors in Covington County are doing what they can to stay warm after the winter storm caused many power outages.

People who live in Collins said they lost power 36 hours ago. Some of them tried to stay warm by riding around in the car.

“I heard loud explosion, boom the power out. Every time we get a little bad weather in Collins, power always goes out,” said Cameron Scott.

Some neighbors hope the power will come back on soon, especially with the freezing temperatures. Southern Pine Electric said crews are working around the clock to restore power for its customers.

More than 100 extra workers from Alabama and Mississippi are assisting with the restoration efforts.

Southern Pine Electric expects power for most customers to return by Thursday at the earliest.