Covington County Schools release early for Christmas break due to COVID-19

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – In a letter sent to parents and students, Covington County School District Superintendent Babette Duty announced school will be closed for the Christmas break as of Friday (Dec. 11) afternoon.

The superintendent said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution and to further the efforts in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Students are asked to practice social distancing and wear face masks over the Christmas break.

Earlier this week, 100 Covington County students were in quarantine due to possible exposure from the virus.

LATEST STORIES: