Covington County students in quarantine following exposure to COVID-19

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Following the potential exposure to the coronavirus, at least 100 students in the Covington County School District are being quarantined. Superintendent Babette Duty said the district has seen six cases since the week of Thanksgiving Break.

“At this point, we are experiencing some response from the Thanksgiving break. We have had an uptick in cases,” said Duty.

The district is taking all of the preventive measures to ensure the safety of the staff and the students. One grandparent believes the district is doing a great job.

“They’re stringent, they’re doing good, they’re conscious, they’re doing all they can taking precautions masks, and distancing, and I’m very satisfied with that,” said Charles Waddell.

Duty said the uptick in COVID-19 cases came from Thanksgiving break away from school. She said the district is doing everything possible to stop the spread.

“I am confident that we are following the guidelines. We are doing our due diligence in regards to disinfecting our areas, providing PPE and ensuring students keep their mask on our staff members are following the guidelines. We are doing everything within our power to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

Another parent said she is encouraging her kids to keep masking up for their safety.

