Covington Hospital to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in four counties

COLLINS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Covington County Hospital will begin taking appointments for vaccination from healthcare workers and patients 75 and older. The first vaccines will be administered on Friday, January 7.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is our greatest hope and weapon to get this pandemic under control and return to some sort of normalcy,” said Dr. Harpreet Sood of Family Care Express. “It is a blessing to be one of the first institutions to receive this vaccine. I am proud on behalf of CCH, our clinics, and our staff to be able to provide this service for our local community.”

Patients will be asked to wait at the clinic for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination in case of an

allergic reaction. A second dose of the vaccine will be scheduled no earlier than 28 days after the first dose is administered.

“We here at Covington County Hospital’s clinics have an amazing opportunity to be one of the first in

the state to vaccinate our patient population against COVID-19,” said Dr. Rita Redd of Family Care

Magee. “I am excited to be a member of a health system that is at the forefront of fighting this virus.”

Patients who have recently been exposed to COVID-19 or have not completed their 14-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 should not receive their vaccine at this time. Patients who have been positive for COVID-19 should wait 30 days after their quarantine is over to receive the vaccine.

Call a clinic below to create an appointment:

Family Medical Associates

8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday – Friday

702 South Holly Avenue, PO Box 2499

Collins, MS 39428

601-765-3180

Family Care Express

8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday – Friday

9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Saturday

1 – 5 p.m., Sunday

3275 Hwy. 49, Suite E

Collins, MS 39428

601-765-6292

Family Care Seminary

8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

104 West Main Street, Suite 20,

Seminary, MS 39479

601-722-3610

Green Tree Family Medical Clinic

8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

603 South Main Street, P.O. Box 1107

Mt. Olive, MS 39119

601-797-3405

Family Care Magee

8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Thursday

8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Friday

360 Simpson Highway 149, Suite 170

Magee, MS 39111

601-439-0635

Medical Center of Magee

7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

800 3rd Street S.W, P.O. Box 748

Magee, MS 39111

601-849-1918

Express Care Taylorsville

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday

105 Eaton Street

Taylorsville, MS 39168

601-452-4280

Express Care Sumrall

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday

1039 Highway 42, Suite 3

Sumrall, MS 39482

769-307-6995

LATEST STORIES: