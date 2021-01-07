Covington Hospital to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in four counties

COLLINS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Covington County Hospital will begin taking appointments for vaccination from healthcare workers and patients 75 and older. The first vaccines will be administered on Friday, January 7.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is our greatest hope and weapon to get this pandemic under control and return to some sort of normalcy,” said Dr. Harpreet Sood of Family Care Express. “It is a blessing to be one of the first institutions to receive this vaccine. I am proud on behalf of CCH, our clinics, and our staff to be able to provide this service for our local community.”
Patients will be asked to wait at the clinic for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination in case of an
allergic reaction. A second dose of the vaccine will be scheduled no earlier than 28 days after the first dose is administered.
“We here at Covington County Hospital’s clinics have an amazing opportunity to be one of the first in
the state to vaccinate our patient population against COVID-19,” said Dr. Rita Redd of Family Care
Magee. “I am excited to be a member of a health system that is at the forefront of fighting this virus.”
Patients who have recently been exposed to COVID-19 or have not completed their 14-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 should not receive their vaccine at this time. Patients who have been positive for COVID-19 should wait 30 days after their quarantine is over to receive the vaccine.
Call a clinic below to create an appointment:
Family Medical Associates
8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday – Friday
702 South Holly Avenue, PO Box 2499
Collins, MS 39428
601-765-3180
Family Care Express
8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday – Friday
9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Saturday
1 – 5 p.m., Sunday
3275 Hwy. 49, Suite E
Collins, MS 39428
601-765-6292
Family Care Seminary
8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday
104 West Main Street, Suite 20,
Seminary, MS 39479
601-722-3610
Green Tree Family Medical Clinic
8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday
603 South Main Street, P.O. Box 1107
Mt. Olive, MS 39119
601-797-3405
Family Care Magee
8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Thursday
8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Friday
360 Simpson Highway 149, Suite 170
Magee, MS 39111
601-439-0635
Medical Center of Magee
7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday
800 3rd Street S.W, P.O. Box 748
Magee, MS 39111
601-849-1918
Express Care Taylorsville
9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday
105 Eaton Street
Taylorsville, MS 39168
601-452-4280
Express Care Sumrall
9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday
1039 Highway 42, Suite 3
Sumrall, MS 39482
769-307-6995
LATEST STORIES:
- Biden: BLM protesters would have been treated ‘very differently’ than Capitol rioters
- See which states have the fastest-rising COVID-19 death tolls
- White House press secretary denounces violent rioters at Capitol in Thursday briefing
- Covington Hospital to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in four counties
- Biden’s Justice Department picks address violent Capitol riots