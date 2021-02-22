Coyote spotted walking near Vicksburg police station

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, a coyote was spotted walking near the Vicksburg police station. According to Vicksburg Daily News, the animal was walking down Monroe Street.

Courtesy: Vicksburg Daily News

The state of Mississippi defines a coyote as a nuisance animal. According to animal experts, the next four to six weeks is mating season for coyotes. Neighbors are advised to pay attention to their pets outside and to take steps to avoid a coyote encounter.