Coyote spotted walking near Vicksburg police station

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, a coyote was spotted walking near the Vicksburg police station. According to Vicksburg Daily News, the animal was walking down Monroe Street.
The state of Mississippi defines a coyote as a nuisance animal. According to animal experts, the next four to six weeks is mating season for coyotes. Neighbors are advised to pay attention to their pets outside and to take steps to avoid a coyote encounter.
- Keep your pet food inside
- Spilled bird feed could attract small animals, and coyotes feed on small animals.
- Keep your BBQ grill clean
- If you see a coyote, do not turn your back on it