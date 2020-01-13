CPD announces Citizens’ Academy registration

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton residents interested in learning more about the Clinton Police Department are invited to join the Citizens’ Police Academy.

Chief Ford Hayman announced that the Citizens’ Police Academy will run in the evenings from March 23-28, 2020.

The program is designed to give participants an in-depth look at how Clinton police operate.

The Citizens’ Police Academy wants to educate and inform the community about the Clinton Police Department.

Chief Hayman says, “Our goal is to strengthen citizen awareness by promoting positive partnerships between police and the community to enhance the quality of life for all citizens in the City of Clinton.”

The course is open to anyone older than 18 and requires a background check by the department.

Participants in the program visit a number of places within the county police department, including the 911 communications center, the bomb squad, animal control, special weapons and tactics (SWAT), according to program coordinator Mike Kelly.

Students will learn about the use of force and how to assess a scene in which force might be necessary.

With the acquisition of new equipment, students will learn about the technology and use of body-worn cameras.

The citizens’ program is one of the best public relations tools available to the police department, Hayman said.

Lt. Mike Kelly, Community Relations Officer said, “The Clinton Police Department would like to use the Citizens Police Academy program to create positive relationships between the community and the police. Our goal is to make a safer city through community-oriented policing and better understand how to serve our citizens at the same time. We hope to educate members of the community about how the Clinton Police Department works and invite them to become active members in our efforts to make the City of Clinton a great place to call home.”

“This is kind of like an up-close-and-personal opportunity for them to learn about what the police department [does],” Kelly said.

To enter the program, applicants must pass a background check, Hayman said, noting that not all applicants will be chosen for the first round of the academy this spring. With plans for additional academies in the future, Hayman hopes to make this a recurring program in the police department.

Applications to the program can be found online.

For more information, visit the city website or call Lt. Mike Kelly at (601) 924-5252.