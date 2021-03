PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) - The State of Mississippi requested a time extension from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to submit for a major disaster declaration due to the winter storms in February 2021. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) requested a new deadline of April 6, 2021. At this time, the agency is working with counties and FEMA to complete joint damage assessments. In order to request a major disaster declaration, FEMA’s validated numbers must be used.

“Given the severity and complexity of damage from the ice storm, these damage assessments require a closer evaluation. If we can do this request right on the front end, it will save us time and energy on the back end and get funds back to our counties and cities so they can repair their infrastructure,” said Governor Tate Reeves.