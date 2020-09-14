Severe Weather Tools

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

Download 12 News Weather App

Crash at I-55 North at Savannah St.

News
Posted: / Updated:
crash-investigation_213939

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Police are on the scene of a crash at I-55 Northbound at Savannah Street near the Daniel Lake Blvd. exit in Hinds County.

The crash happened Monday just before 3:30 a.m.

MDOT says all lanes are currently blocked.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories