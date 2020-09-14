JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Police are on the scene of a crash at I-55 Northbound at Savannah Street near the Daniel Lake Blvd. exit in Hinds County.
The crash happened Monday just before 3:30 a.m.
MDOT says all lanes are currently blocked.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
LATEST STORIES:
- These 6 states could decide the 2020 presidential election
- Los Angeles artist selling ‘Karen’ Halloween masks, calls them ‘scariest thing you can be’
- Pres. Trump holds rally in Nevada
- Crash at I-55 North at Savannah St.
- USPS mailers with absentee voting guidelines cause confusion