Crash causes delays along I-55 in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) – Mississippi Highway Patrol is currently working a two-vehicle crash along I-55 South in Hinds County.

Sergeant Kervin Stewart says preliminary reports reveal a Jaguar passenger car collided with the rear of a Chevrolet Suburban. Both vehicles were traveling southbound at the time.

An adult female and male juvenile inside the Jaguar were transported to UMMC with unknown injuries. Occupants of the second vehicle were not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Expect delays of more than 30 minutes near Exit 72.