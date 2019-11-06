Crash: I-20 W before Springridge Rd EX 36

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emergency crews are working a crash on I-20 W before Springridge Road.

A vehicle appears to have overturned.

The right lane is blocked at the moment, so travelers expect a delay when traveling in this direction.

