Crash: I-20 W before Springridge Rd EX 36

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emergency crews are working a crash on I-20 W before Springridge Road.
A vehicle appears to have overturned.
The right lane is blocked at the moment, so travelers expect a delay when traveling in this direction.