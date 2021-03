JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Telemedicine has been a part of health in Mississippi for years, but in the last year, it's gotten a robust workout due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Before the pandemic in 2019, there were almost 12,000 telehealth visits. From 12,000 last year, it went up to 132,000. So that's a 10-fold increase in telehealth visits in just the ambulatory setting," said Chief Telehealth Officer Dr. Saurabh Chandra at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).