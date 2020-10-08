RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-20 Westbound near Airport Road (Exit 52) in Rankin County.
The crash happened Thursday morning just after 6:30 a.m.
Currently, the left lane is blocked.
No word on how the crash started, but expect delays.
LATEST STORIES:
- Crash on I-20 W near Airport Road, left lane blocked
- ‘The military’s #MeToo moment:’ Fort Hood victims speak out
- Commission: 2nd Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about Trump’s COVID-19
- Mystery disease kills 4 horses, sickens a dozen others at Hertford, NC stable
- American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize