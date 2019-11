FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Emergency crews are working a car accident on I-55 N before Pearl Street.

It appears that two cars ran off the road into a wooded area.

From Flowood Public Information Officer:



Our officers are enroute to that location. JPD is on scene and they advised it was in our city limits. Dispatch advised me there are two cars involved and one is a roll over.

We are working to get more details regarding this incident.

12 News will update this story whenever those details come in.