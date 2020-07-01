Crash on I-55 S. at High Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reporting an accident on I-55 southbound at the High Street exit.
A vehicle overturned in the median of the interstate. There’s no word on any injuries at this time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Country Club Drive in Jackson closed temporarily for repairs
- City of Jackson to hold 5K Virtual Trash Dash Day
- More than $3 million awarded to local airports
- New York man accused of stealing $50K in food from charity
- Citing racial bias, San Francisco will end release of mug shots