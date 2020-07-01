Crash on I-55 S. at High Street in Jackson

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reporting an accident on I-55 southbound at the High Street exit.

A vehicle overturned in the median of the interstate. There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

