Crews continue to clean storm damage in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Though Hurricane Laura is long gone Natchez is still seeing some of the effects of the storm damage.

A few limbs were down and some street signs were bent, but much of the damage in Adams County were power outages. The storm tore down various lines across four counties leaving 3000 without power for a few days following the Storm.

As of now, much of that power has been restored but one electrician said that the recovery stage will be long for some people because parts have to be brought in to the area.

“I just came from a house whose tree limb has ripped the entire power lines out their house and where scrambling to find parts which is hard to find locally because this is a small town and we just don’t carry those type of parts in this town so that’s what we’re up against,” said Jeremy Ewing, Ewing Electricity.

Many people in the area said this was a first for Natchez, but it wasn’t as bad as expected.

As far as people remaining without power Entergy says they only have 21 homes left to restore.

