Crews move Confederate monument at University of Mississippi after years of student activism

BY ADAM GANUCHEAU

OXFORD, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI TODAY) – As the sun rose Tuesday morning, workers began the process of moving the controversial Confederate monument at the University of Mississippi.

The 30-foot monument has greeted visitors at the university’s main entrance as the campus’ most visible ode to the Lost Cause since it was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1906.

Students, faculty, staff and administrators adopted a student-developed plan in 2019 that would move the statue from its central location to a Confederate graveyard in a quieter corner of campus. The politically appointed board of trustees of the Institutions for Higher Learning signed off on the plan last month after several weeks of procedural delays.

Workers began disassembling the statue at dawn Tuesday morning to little fanfare. The date of the move, which university officials had broadly signaled would occur “as quickly as possible,” had not been announced publicly. As a worker began sawing the stone soldier off its pedestal at dawn, there were no bystanders. One university police officer watched from his parked patrol car.

Crews are expected to have completed the statue’s move to the cemetery by the end of the day.

You can read the full article on Mississippi Today’s website.

