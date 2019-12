JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Fire Department is working to contain a fire after responding to reports of light smoke at Hampton House Apartments around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Crews entered the unit and reported the fire under control shortly after their arrival.

Authorities said the fire was contained to the kitchen area, with no injuries reported. Crews are still on scene ensuring all fire is completely out.

The cause is unknown at this time.