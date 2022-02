JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department put out a massive grass fire along Interstate 20 just before the Robinson Road exit in Jackson.

According to the JFD Public Information Officer, the fire started around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday on Robinson Road extension adjacent to the storage unit property, Hy and Dry Mini Storage.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

12 News will provide an update as information becomes available.