Deadly crash investigation on I-20 eastbound in Pearl

News

by: Erika Bibbs

Posted: / Updated:

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- Police are investigating a deadly single car crash on Interstate 20 eastbound in Pearl.

Rankin County coroner David Ruth confirms one person has died in the crash.

There’s no word yet on how the crash started, but police did confirm a driver saw a vehicle on fire on the side of the road around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say a woman was found dead inside of the vehicle and was removed from the car.

The woman’s identity is unknown at this time.

Interstate 20 is still open, but the right two lanes are blocked eastbound.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories