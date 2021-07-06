Deadly crash investigation on I-20 eastbound in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- Police are investigating a deadly single car crash on Interstate 20 eastbound in Pearl.

Rankin County coroner David Ruth confirms one person has died in the crash.

There’s no word yet on how the crash started, but police did confirm a driver saw a vehicle on fire on the side of the road around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say a woman was found dead inside of the vehicle and was removed from the car.

The woman’s identity is unknown at this time.

Interstate 20 is still open, but the right two lanes are blocked eastbound.