Crews respond to apartment fire in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County firefighters responded to a fire at Azalea Trace Apartment on Fisher Ferry Road Thursday morning.

According to County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs, firefighters received a call about the incident just before 6:30 a.m. They said the fire damaged four apartment units and displaced neighbors. The Red Cross is assisting.

Briggs said they had to remove power to the building, which means everyone will be displaced. There’s no report of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.