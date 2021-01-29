Crews respond to apartment fire on Hooker Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police and Jackson firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Thursday evening.

The incident happened on the second floor of the complex just after 6:30 p.m. on Hooker Street in Jackson. According to witnesses, a woman’s apartment went into flames from an electrical disturbance and she couldn’t put it out on her own.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames upon arrival. The Mississippi Red Cross was also on the scene to help relocate families who needed a place to stay.

There were no severe injuries reported.