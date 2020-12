JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reporting three crashes on I-220 in Jackson.

The first crash happened on I-220 S. at the Watkins Drive exit. According to the driver, she was hit by a drunk driver. The vehicle ran off the road and caught fire. No one was injured

The second crash happened on I-220 S. before U.S. 49 North, and the third happened on I-220 N. past the Medgar Evers Blvd. exit.

