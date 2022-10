JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Investigators are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Jackson.

Jackson Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon has confirmed a body was found inside of the mobile home on South Drive. Armon also said the victim could not be identified by gender because they were heavily burned.

A coroner arrived on the scene.

