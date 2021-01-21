Crews respond to early morning house fire in Jones County

Crews responded to an early morning house fire Thursday in the Hebron Community in Jones County. /Jones County Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-According to the Jones County Fire Council an early morning house fire happened Thursday around 2:30 a.m. in the Hebron community.

A couple was awakened to the fire inside the home.

Hebron and Calhoun volunteer fire departments responded and found a large 2 story brick home fully engulfed in flames.

The couple stated they were asleep after hearing loud popping and crackling noises and when they both got up, their bedroom was filled with smoke. The couple escaped the home with only the clothes they had on.

The home sustained major damage and one of the couple’s vehicles was also heavily damaged.

Calhoun and Hebron had to request help from Shady Grove, South Jones, Southwest, and Laurel Fire Department. Help was also received from the Taylorsville Volunteer Fire Department in Smith County and Hot Coffee Volunteer Fire Department in Covington County.