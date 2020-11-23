Crews respond to fire at business on Highway 80 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at a business on Monday.

The incident happened around 5:00 p.m. at KJ’s Superstore on Highway 80 near Robinson Road.

According to a fireman at the scene, no one was injured. He said someone may have intentionally set the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

