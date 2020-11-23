Crews respond to fire at business on Highway 80 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at a business on Monday.
The incident happened around 5:00 p.m. at KJ’s Superstore on Highway 80 near Robinson Road.
According to a fireman at the scene, no one was injured. He said someone may have intentionally set the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Restaurants, bars to close early in Hattiesburg starting Nov. 25
- Jackson City Councilman feeds first responders for Thanksgiving
- White House kicks off holiday season welcoming official tree
- US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
- ‘Jeopardy!’ to resume production Nov. 30 with Ken Jennings as first in ‘series of interim guest hosts’