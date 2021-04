JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to an apartment fire Friday morning.

The fire happened at West Ridge Apartments on O Ferrell Avenue. There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

BREAKING NEWS: Apartment fire on O'Ferrell Ave in West Jackson. pic.twitter.com/uOiOyuO3l1 — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) April 16, 2021

The cause of the fire is under investigation.