THURSDAY: Fog is our big issue this morning with low visibility across Central Mississippi for your morning commute. It's hard to see more than a quarter mile in spots with calm winds and high humidity. You'll feel the mugginess out there with warmer temperatures too. The fog and clouds and mist though should end by mid to late morning, with partly sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures still warm into the middle 80s with another chance for a few brief showers this evening.

FRIDAY & WEEKEND: As we head into tomorrow, skies clear with lots of sunshine lasting through the weekend and unseasonable warmth too. Highs remain in the 80s through Sunday and even into early next week. It should be very nice weather over the weekend, just warm for late October.