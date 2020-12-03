Crews respond to fire on W. Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Crews responded to a building fire on West Northside Drive near Britton Avenue.

The Jackson Fire Department says the building is a business. The fire started just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported.

