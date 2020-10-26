18-wheeler overturns on Lakeland Drive causing fuel spill

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a fuel spill on Lakeland Drive in Jackson Monday morning.

The incident happened near the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum around 5:00 a.m. An 18-wheeler overturned on the road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

