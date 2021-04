THURSDAY: This morning is chilly once again, with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Sunshine continues for today as high pressure slides over the Southeast, and we'll trend a little bit warmer. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s, with several locations reaching 70°.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Our next storm system arrives to wrap up the work week, as a storm system develops to our west on Friday. During the day Friday, skies will be mostly cloudy but rain chances hold off until the evening. Then a few strong to severe storms will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning, with a Level 2 "Slight" severe risk for most of Central Mississippi. There is a lower end threat for all modes of severe weather, mainly damaging winds and a possible tornado. Storms will wrap up mid morning Saturday, with sunshine by the afternoon.