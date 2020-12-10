Crews respond to house fire on Pine Ridge Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department responded to an early Thursday morning house fire on Pine Ridge Drive.

The fire started just before 3:00 a.m. Authorities said the home was abandoned.

At this time, there is no word if anyone was hurt.

