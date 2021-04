THURSDAY: Storms from overnight have quickly moved out of our area, so skies will continue to clear out for this morning. Mostly sunny skies are expected today with temperatures still staying warm, though the air will be less humid. Highs reach lower 80s this afternoon with a gusty breeze at times.

FRIDAY: Tomorrow, we'll start out partly cloudy, but by midday skies will break to allow some sunshine. That will be the fuel needed to kick off thunderstorms by mid afternoon on Friday. There will likely be several rounds of storms. The first round will be in the afternoon & evening as clusters of storms with damaging winds, large hail, and potential for a few tornadoes scattered across Central Mississippi. After those wind down around sunset, a second round will be a line of storms of significant winds moving across the Mississippi River. That will likely be late Friday night, lasting after the midnight hours. There is already a Level 3 "Enhanced" severe risk for all of Central Mississippi ahead of Friday afternoon and night storms, driven by a high damaging wind threat and medium tornado threat.