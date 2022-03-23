LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT)-Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 4208 University Avenue, at the corner of Forrest Hills about 7:15 pm Tuesday night.

The family at the home activated 911 stating their attic was on fire.

Upon arrival, there was heavy smoke surrounding the home and fire had breached the roof in the attic.

The homeowner says she was cooking and her husband was asleep when one of their children noticed a smoky smell in the home.

After investigating inside the home yielded no source of the smoke, the homeowner went outside and found heavy smoke coming from the attic.

Firefighters did an excellent job quickly containing the blaze and saving much of the home.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries but declined transport to the emergency department after being evaluated by Emserv Ambulance Service.

No other injuries were reported.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Dixie EPA were also on scene.