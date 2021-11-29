Crews respond to mobie home fire in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT)-Shady Grove and Sharon Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a mobile home fire Monday morning.

The fire happened about 2:13 a.m. at Shady Grove-Moss Road.

Upon arrival, crews discovered the entire rear of the home was damaged.

During the fire, homeowners were sleeping when they were awakened to loud popping noises.

A woman walked through the home and noticed flames near the back porch area. She immediately woke up her family and they all safely escaped the home.

One person was treated and released at the scene by Emserv Ambulance Service.

No other injuries were reported.