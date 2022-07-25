JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)-Crews responded to multiple crashes in the Jones County area that happened Sunday, July 24.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the first crash was minor and happened on I-59 near the 78 mile marker. They said while fire crews were assisting motorists, another crash involving three vehicles happened at the 76 mile marker.

In the second crash, three people in one vehicle received treatment by Emserv Ambulance Service for non-life threatening injuries. The vehicles in both incidents sustained minor to moderate damage. Moselle, South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments responded. MHP also responded to both of the crashes.

The Jones County Fire Council is encoraging drivers to slow down and be aware of their surroundings, especially in areas where the roads are under construction.

Another crash happened shortly happened after 5:00 p.m. on Highway 84 in the eastbound lanes near Lawnhaven Church Road.

It’s reported that a driver in a Chevy Suburban was pulling a horse trailer with three horses inside when the trailer disconnected from the vehicle on the highway.

Powers, Glade and M & M volunteer fire departments responded to the incident. No other vehicles were involved.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the trailer overturned and one horse was trapped inside. They said crews assisted with the removal of the horse and with traffic control. One lane of the highway was temporarily closed. Only the horses had minor injuries and the Surburban did not have any apparent damage.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office and MHP responded to the crash. Emserv also responded but did not transport the driver.