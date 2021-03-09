Crews respond to two fires within minutes in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-First responders received a call of a fire on Tower Road Monday night just before 10:00 p.m. Crews also received another report of a house fire that happened two minutes later at Eastabuchie Road.

When first responders arrived on the scene at Eastabuchie Road, they found a single story wood framed home fully engulfed in flames.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, a woman purchased the home a mere few months ago. The woman stated no one was living at the home and she was about to begin renovations.

The fire is believed to be suspicious and will be investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

South Jones, Southwest Jones, Boggy, Union, and Ovett volunteer fire departments were on scene assisting Moselle Volunteer Fire Department.