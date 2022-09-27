JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)-Volunteer fire departments responded to two house fires at Highway 11 North in Sandersville and Holifield Road Tuesday morning.

Sandersville, Rustin, Powers, and Glade fire departments received a call to the fire from a passerby at 2211 Highway 11 North just before 3:00 am. Jasper County’s Mossville volunteer fire department also responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the single wide mobile home was burned down. The homeowner was traveling for work at the time of the fire. A vehicle did sustain damage and there were no injuries reported.

The fire is being investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews received another call from a neighbor of a single wood frame house fire at 133 Holifield Road in the M&M community. M & M, Rustin, Glade, Sandersville and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the fire.

The homeowner said the home was not occupied at the time and current tenants were renovating before moving in. The home sustained severe damage and no injuries were reported.