Crews search for missing duck hunters along Mississippi River

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says crews have continued searching for two duck hunters who went missing on the Mississippi River.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Monday that people were searching by air, on the surface of the water and by sonar underwater for 16-year-old Gunner Palmer and 21-year-old Zeb Hughes.

The two went missing on Thursday. Pace said they were headed to scout Davis Island south of Vicksburg to hunt the next day.

Investigators have recovered the boat they were in along with their safety vests and hunting gear. Pace said the pair were out on a cold and rainy afternoon with water temperature around 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius).

