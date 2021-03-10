Crews search for missing Richland Fire Chief Brandon Weems

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Richland Police Department is working with Rankin County deputies and additional agencies to locate Richland Fire Chief Brandon Weems, who was reported missing.

Crews have been searching near Quarry Road behind Deer Valley neighborhood in Richland since 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

During a news conference, police said Weems was last seen Tuesday morning. He was last heard from around 10:00 a.m. and possibly had a golden retriever with him.

The police department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Weems. The department’s number is (601) 932-3100.