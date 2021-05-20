Crews to close Jackson roads next week to complete Belhaven Creek improvement project

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced the Department of Public Works will have two one-day street closures next week in order to complete the Belhaven Creek improvement project.

On Monday, May 24, St. Mary Street will be closed to thru traffic at the creek crossing north of Laurel Street. Drivers should use an alternate route to bypass the work zone. The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 26, Laurel Street will be closed at the creek crossing at Laurel Street Park. Drivers are asked to use Riverside Drive. The park can be accessed from the west side of the work zone via the all-way stop at Laurel Street and St. Mary Street. The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Leaders said drivers should reduce speed and drive with care in and around work zones. Detour signs will be posted each day to assist with guiding drivers around the work zones. Pedestrians should stay out of any areas blocked off for construction work.

The Belhaven Creek Improvement Project is funded through the 1% municipal special sales tax program.