Crews to close Midway Road for cross drain repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Public Works Department will close Midway Road between Highway 18 and Seven Springs Road to replace a cross drain.
Crews will begin drain repairs Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic to an alternate route.
