RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland will close West Ridgeland Avenue between North Wheatley Street and Old Town Crossing.

According to leaders, the closure will start on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. It will end on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

CN Railroad will make repairs to the track crossing in the area.