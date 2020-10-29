Crews to start road repairs Monday along Old Canton Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Public Works crews will start to mill and level on Old Canton Road from State Street to Meadowbrook Road.
The repairs will begin Monday, November 2, and continue for the next two weeks, weather permitting.
Crews urge drivers to avoid the area if possible. Also, drivers should make sure to slow down during construction and for the safety of the workers.
LATEST STORIES:
- COVID-19 claims 72 lives in Juarez in three days
- Texas man creates child sex doll, sent to federal prison for possessing child pornography
- Hinds County Election Commission warns voters about phone scams
- Michigan church linked to at least 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Walmart removes guns, ammo from floor displays amid unrest