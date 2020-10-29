Crews to start road repairs Monday along Old Canton Road

News
Posted: / Updated:
road work_148995

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Public Works crews will start to mill and level on Old Canton Road from State Street to Meadowbrook Road.

The repairs will begin Monday, November 2, and continue for the next two weeks, weather permitting.

Crews urge drivers to avoid the area if possible. Also, drivers should make sure to slow down during construction and for the safety of the workers.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories