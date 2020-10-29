Crews to start road repairs Monday along Old Canton Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Public Works crews will start to mill and level on Old Canton Road from State Street to Meadowbrook Road.

The repairs will begin Monday, November 2, and continue for the next two weeks, weather permitting.

Crews urge drivers to avoid the area if possible. Also, drivers should make sure to slow down during construction and for the safety of the workers.

