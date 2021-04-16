Crews work to clean up illegal dumping site in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division helped clean up trash along Glen Erin Street Friday morning. Some of the items that were littered across the area include mattresses, recliners and tires.

A project like this costs approximately $1,000. Glen Erin Street, which is located in South Jackson, is one of 124 sites in the city known for illegal dumping. Solid Waste Manager Lakesha Weathers urged people to do their part.

“Well, it saddens me. I live here, too. This is my city. We just want the residents to take pride in our city. This is so unnecessary,” she said.

Solid waste staff are helping clean up debris and trash that's littered along Glen Erin Street in South Jackson in efforts to beautify the city.



The city’s Solid Waste Division is still working to cleanup debris from February’s winter storms. The city will host roll-off dumpster days so neighbors can properly dispose of their trash.