A downed tree blocked part of Old Rice Road in Madison after severe weather on Sunday, June 13.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cleanup efforts were underway on Monday after severe weather in the Jackson-metro area on Sunday.

In Madison County, crews worked to clear debris on Old Rice Road. There were downed trees and fallen power lines.

A downed tree and power line are blocking the road on Old Rice Road near Shadow Hill Dr in Madison @WJTV pic.twitter.com/09WCpyPeki — Leah Williams (@LeahWilliams_TV) June 14, 2021

At one point on Sunday, 30,000 Mississippians had no power. Crews are working to restore power at this time.