Crews work to clear storm debris in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Monday night’s severe weather caused major damage in several counties across Mississippi.

In Marion County, businesses were damaged in the city of Columbia. Homes were also damaged along Highway 98 in Fox Worth. Crews are working to clean up the debris.

“We have people with minor injuries. So, nothing serious. We’ve had the city and county volunteer firefighters, volunteer EMTs, and first responders. The utility workers kind of all came together. It was a pretty good response to it,” said Jamie Singly, Chief Deputy.

Damage assessments are underway. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office encourages neighbors to call them if they need help.